Sheriff addresses rumors purporting relation to suspect in trooper’s murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Lewis Hatcher adamantly denied any relation to a suspect accused in the killing of N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner during an interview Thursday morning.
Rumors Hatcher was related to Raheem Davis, one of two suspects in the high-profile case, began circulating on social media soon after Conner’s murder in the early morning hours of Oct. 17. Both Davis and the second suspect, Chauncy Askew, are being held without bond on first-degree murder charges in the Columbus County Detention Center.
“I have no relations to (Davis) that I know of,” Hatcher said. “The second young man, same thing, I don’t know him, I don’t have any relations to him that I know of.”
“Even if I did, I’m the sheriff of this county, and I’m sworn by the constitution to uphold the laws of this state and this county,” he continued. “But with that being said, I’ll say again: I’m not related to either of these young men.”
Hatcher also denied any type of non-blood relationship between he, his family and Davis.
When asked if he knew the source of the rumor, Hatcher would not specifically lay the blame on any person or organization, but referenced the upcoming election, in which he is running for re-election.
“I don’t know why this is being put out there,” he said. “I will tell you this, I am not running against anybody in this election, I’m running for the office of sheriff, for re-election to the office of sheriff. My spiritual moral beliefs don’t allow me to go out and accuse people and criticize organizations – that I will not do.”
Hatcher also denied more pointed parts of a more detailed claim on social media, specifically that Davis called him his uncle as he was being taken into custody and that he removed Davis from a Highway Patrol vehicle and put him in a Columbus County Sheriff’s Department car.
“(He) did not refer to me as being his uncle. I am not his uncle,” Hatcher said. “He didn’t say anything to me at the scene. He started to get loud and boisterous, and the only thing I said to him was, ‘just be quiet.’
Asked why he waited to address the rumors until now, Hatcher said he wanted to wait until the “appropriate time.”
“It was my intent to address this at the appropriate time, I will not play on people’s emotions and my spiritual side guides me, I don’t put anything above that or beyond that,” Hatcher explained. “So, I always take time to think things through. At the appropriate time I knew I would address this, and apparently this is the time.”
