Pender County Schools wants input from parents on make-up days
Parents with Pender County Schools are being asked to complete an online survey about missed school days. (Source: WECT)
October 25, 2018 at 1:28 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 1:28 AM

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Pender County Schools is asking parents to fill out a survey about how missed school days from Florence should be made up.

The school system posted on its Facebook page, asking for parents' input.

The survey provides four options for parents to choose from:

  • Adding minutes to the school day (either AM, PM or both) 
  • Changing some non-student days to student days (ex. teacher workdays and Wednesday Nov. 21st) 
  • Extending the school year by 1 week 
  • Using Saturdays as student make up days 

Parents can go here to fill out the online survey.

