Long-distance delivery benefits Florence victims
October 24, 2018 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 9:37 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Help for Hurricane Florence victims came from hundreds of miles away on Wednesday.

A truck loaded with 18 pallets of building materials and supplies arrived from New Jersey for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM).

A local company called Matchmaker Logistics helped make the delivery happen.

"We were able to have the materials picked up in a residential area, then loaded onto a long haul trailer and delivered this morning down here to Wilmington," said Bob Skane, president of Matchmaker Logistics. "Just glad to help the cause. A lot of people are really struggling down here."

Skane’s company also donated trucks for delivery and Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity donated a warehouse to store the materials and supplies.

