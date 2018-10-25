Long-distance delivery benefits Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Help for Hurricane Florence victims came from hundreds of miles away on Wednesday.
A truck loaded with 18 pallets of building materials and supplies arrived from New Jersey for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM).
A local company called Matchmaker Logistics helped make the delivery happen.
"We were able to have the materials picked up in a residential area, then loaded onto a long haul trailer and delivered this morning down here to Wilmington," said Bob Skane, president of Matchmaker Logistics. "Just glad to help the cause. A lot of people are really struggling down here."
Skane’s company also donated trucks for delivery and Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity donated a warehouse to store the materials and supplies.
