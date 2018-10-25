Italy arrests 3 in teen's slaying that fuels migrant debate

Flowers lie by a writing on a door reading in Italian "Justice for Desiree", outside the abandoned building where a 16-year-old girl was murdered, in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Italian police have detained three suspects, all immigrants, in the slaying of a teenage girl who was drugged, gang-raped and left in an abandoned building known as a center for drug dealing in Rome. Authorities said Thursday that the three suspects, two Senegalese citizens and one Nigerian, were being held on suspicion of murder, group sexual assault and handing out drugs in the death late last week of 16-year-old Desiree Mariottini. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia)