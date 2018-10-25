Increasing clouds, showers and wide temperature range Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! The main weather headline in the short term will be an area of low pressure which will ride up the coast Friday into Friday night bringing widespread showers, possibly an embedded thunderstorm and gusty winds.
For tonight, expect increasing cloud cover and a growing chance for a few passing showers. Nighttime lows will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s amid northeast breezes.
By Friday, widespread numerous showers will impact the Cape Fear Region. Also, areas near the coast may encounter an embedded thunderstorms as warmer unstable air will be present. The temperature gradient Friday will range from upper 50s further inland to lower 70s along the coast depending on the exact track of the storm system.
Over the weekend, odds for showers will be near 10-20% both days with variably cloudy skies Saturday gradually clearing into Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and lows near 50. The next chance for a few passing showers will likely be Monday as the next front crosses and cools temperatures a touch. Daily highs: 60s, daily lows: 40s and 50s.
Across the Atlantic Basin, there is one area of interest east of the Leeward Islands. An area of low pressure has a high chance for tropical development through the weekend. This is not forecast to impacts the Carolinas or the United States. The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season lasts through November 30, please continue to check back for the latest updates!
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.