HEAL ILM music festival and silent auction to help community rebuild after hurricane
Downtown business owners create "Get Over Flo' to help local charities (Source: Wilmington Downtown, Inc.)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | October 25, 2018 at 2:41 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 2:41 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A concert and silent auction will help our community heal from Hurricane Florence.

The fundraiser will benefit Port City Proud and Operation Over Flo.

This music festival and silent auction benefit is Sunday, Oct. 28th from 2-8 pm at Waterline Brewery.

Six bands will perform.

Operation Over Flo is a collaboration of Wilmington businesses, working to heal and support our community after the storm.

Several businesses and musicians donated goods and services to be auctioned off at the event.

