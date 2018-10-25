Gov. Cooper to tour local areas damaged by Florence, thank first responders

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to be in the area Thursday to tour areas damaged by Hurricane Florence.
Gov. Cooper is scheduled to visit the Columbus County Disaster Recovery Center in Whiteville at 1:15 p.m.
At 2:15 p.m., he expected to visit the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina as well as local officials in Lake Waccamaw.
At 3 p.m., Cooper will survey the damage at Dale’s Seafood at Lake Waccamaw.
Gov. Cooper then is expected to make a stop in Wilmington at 4:30 p.m. to thank first responders and volunteers.
