Girls, 11 and 12, planned school massacre, claimed to be Satanists, police say

BARTOW, FL (WFTS/CNN) - Police in Florida have disclosed that two middle school students who admitted to being behind a foiled school attack claim they’re Satanists.
Authorities also said the students claimed that they wanted to drink the blood of their victims.
The girls, 11 and 12 years old, brought a butcher knife, pizza cutter and scissors to Bartow Middle School on Tuesday to allegedly kill classmates.
"They wanted to kill at least 15 people and were waiting in the bathroom for the opportunity to find smaller kids that they could overpower to be their victims,” said Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall.
Extra officers were already on campus after another student reported concerns on Monday.
Police said the plot was only foiled after the mother of one of the girls called in when a robo-call said she skipped school.
"This is horrific, and if I had children in school, I'd be scared to death,” Hall said.
In one especially disturbing detail, officers found the girls in the bathroom with a goblet on hand - to reportedly drink their victims' blood.
"I mean, how can this happen, you know? We are afraid and she's afraid,” said one parent, Mariana Loya, referring to her daughter.
"I kind of feel like maybe it might be a good idea just for some of these schools to maybe even put in metal detectors,” another parent, Kim Hancock, said.
Messages appear to show the girls planned the murders, and even to kill themselves when it was done.
"I'm going to call them small children, only 11 and 12 - seriously sat down and plotted to do serious bodily harm to another student at school,” Hall said.
The students were arrested and charged.
The superintendent plans to file for their expulsion.
