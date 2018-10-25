First responders, law enforcement to be honored at thank you picnic

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - They are there for us 24/7 and they were certainly there for us before, during and after Hurricane Florence.
That’s why WECT is hosting a thank you picnic this evening for all first responders in our area.
The event is today from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Hugh MacRae Park. For days, we’ve been trying to filter the message out in the first responder community to get RSVPs to make sure we have enough to accommodate them. Local band Jack Jack 180 will supply entertainment.
If you are a first responder, this picnic is for you. We hope to see you there.
