First Alert Forecast: quick, breezy storm system coming soon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Hope your week has been a smooth one so far! As a speedy low pressure system approaches the Carolinas from the Deep South, the First Alert Forecast narrative for the Cape Fear Region remains on-track this Thursday. That is: cool temperatures with gradually increasing clouds Thursday, thick clouds with an enhanced chance of gusty showers Friday, and a smaller chance of showers with cool air remaining entrenched for the weekend.