First Alert Forecast: quick, breezy storm system coming soon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Hope your week has been a smooth one so far! As a speedy low pressure system approaches the Carolinas from the Deep South, the First Alert Forecast narrative for the Cape Fear Region remains on-track this Thursday. That is: cool temperatures with gradually increasing clouds Thursday, thick clouds with an enhanced chance of gusty showers Friday, and a smaller chance of showers with cool air remaining entrenched for the weekend.
Here are a couple of points about Friday’s shower and storm system that may be of interest or use to you:
- The highest rain odds for rain fit in a 12-hour window between early Friday morning and late Friday afternoon.
- Total rain amounts will not exceed one inch in most cases so flooding is not much of a concern.
- A few 30+ mph gusts may knock a few loose items around but, in general, winds ought to be manageable.
- An isolated strong or severe-rated thunderstorm could possibly mix with the regular showers.
Check out more specs in your 7-Day Planning Forecast... and thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team on TV, on the web, and on the WECT Weather App!
