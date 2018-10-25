Demand rises for treatment of mental health issues after hurricane

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WECT) - Some homes are being repaired and debris left by Hurricane Florence is getting picked up, but the mental strain left behind by the storm could linger for much longer.
Trillium Health Resources anticipates increased demand for mental health services due to the hurricane, including a 60 percent jump for children 13 and under. Post-traumatic stress disorder is among the most common problem after natural disasters.
"I think the biggest surprise when we have families going to treatment is they don't realize how much the kids hear," said Darlene Webb with Trillium Health. "They think they're playing, maybe a video game, and not listening to an adult conversation, but kids have big ears and they hear that. 'Oh, I wasn't able to go back to work because that restaurant didn't open back up that I work at...and now we're behind in bills' and they get stressed about those kind of things."
The anticipated increase in need for mental health care among children 18 and younger is 45 percent with a 2 to 4 percent jump expected for adults.
