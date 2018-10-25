Demand rises for treatment of mental health issues after hurricane

"I think the biggest surprise when we have families going to treatment is they don't realize how much the kids hear," said Darlene Webb with Trillium Health. "They think they're playing, maybe a video game, and not listening to an adult conversation, but kids have big ears and they hear that. 'Oh, I wasn't able to go back to work because that restaurant didn't open back up that I work at...and now we're behind in bills' and they get stressed about those kind of things."