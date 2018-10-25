County leaders seek comments on temporary relocation housing

Residents at the Market North Apartments in Wilmington received letters telling them they needed to move for at least 180 days while the properties are repaired after being damaged during Hurricane Florence. New Hanover County commissioners will discuss an amendment to rezone to allow temporary relocation housing. (Source: WECT)
October 25, 2018 at 4:56 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 4:58 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. about temporary relocation housing.

The meeting will be in the Andre' Mallette Training Center at the New Hanover County Government Center, located at 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 135 in Wilmington.

Text Amendment Request (TA18-04) – Request by New Hanover County to amend the Zoning Ordinance to allow for temporary relocation housing for displaced persons as a result of natural disasters will be discussed at the meeting.

At their October 17, 2018 special meeting, the Planning Board voted (5-0) to recommend approval of the application.

