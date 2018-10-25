County leaders seek comments on temporary relocation housing

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. about temporary relocation housing.
The meeting will be in the Andre' Mallette Training Center at the New Hanover County Government Center, located at 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 135 in Wilmington.
Text Amendment Request (TA18-04) – Request by New Hanover County to amend the Zoning Ordinance to allow for temporary relocation housing for displaced persons as a result of natural disasters will be discussed at the meeting.
At their October 17, 2018 special meeting, the Planning Board voted (5-0) to recommend approval of the application.
