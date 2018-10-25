Community continues to mourn loss of NC state trooper

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Family, friends and the community continue to mourn the loss of NC State Trooper Kevin Conner who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.
It was standing room only, as thousands of people turned out to show their respect and say their final goodbyes at Conner’s funeral service.
Law enforcement agencies from several other states arrived to show support, coming from as far as California and as close as South Carolina.
Photos continue to surface, showing how well-respected Conner was and the heartbreak surrounding his death.
Brian Hawkins, one of Conner’s friends, was at the private burial and explained how each trooper carefully left their hand prints on the casket before it was lowered into the ground as a final gesture of respect.
Those same troopers were the last to leave the cemetery after the funeral in the fading light.
Conner was an 11-year veteran of the N.C. State Highway Patrol and was assigned to Troop B out of Columbus County. He leaves behind a wife , an 11-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.
Chauncy Askew and Raheem Davis are both facing charges in connection to the shooting death of Conner.
