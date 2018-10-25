CFPUA hosting series of meetings about GenX, contaminants

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will hold four public meetings to discuss the next steps to address GenX and other per-fluorinated compounds (PFAs) found in the Cape Fear River, which is the drinking water source for the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.
The public is encouraged to attend any of the public meetings to learn more about CFPUA's plan, ask questions of CFPUA staff, and share comments.
Meeting dates, times, and locations are as follows:
- Thursday, October 25 from 6 – 7:30 pm at the CFCC Union Station: Room U-470, 502 N. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Saturday, October 27 from 11 – 12:30 pm at the North East Library: Oleander Room, 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Tuesday, October 30 from 10 – 11:30 am at Halyburton Park: Community Building Main Room, 4099 S. 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Thursday, November 8 from 5 – 6:30 pm at CFCC North Campus: Room NE-108, 4500 Blue Clay Road, Castle Hayne, NC 28429
