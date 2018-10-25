Annual Mounted Patrol Unit certification training held in NHC this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Mounted Patrol units from across North and South Carolina were making sure their skills were up to par this week, including the Wilmington and New Hanover County Mounted Patrol Units.
This is the 20th year the Carolina’s Mounted Patrol Association has held their annual certification training.
This year it was held in New Hanover County at Hanover Stables.
The training consists of 16 obstacle courses in which the horses and riders must pass at least 14 in order to receive their annual certification.
Andrea Gordon, the president of the Carolinas Mounted Patrol Association and a NHC deputy said some of the obstacles include backing up through a crowd, walking through smoke while trying to remain calm, and having the rider shoot from the horse.
“We have fire crackers, flares, smoke, they have to shoot from the horse,” Gordon said. “Pretty much it’s all desensitization for the horse because they really can’t spook at anything.”
Gordon added that this annual training is important not only for the safety of the horses and law enforcement but for the public as well.
“We make sure they’re trained so that they’re not kicking, they’re not biting, they’re not doing any kind of misbehaving, and that they are road ready, if you will,” Gordon said. “And a safe partner for us in law enforcement. And not a hindrance. So that’s what this certification says.”
Gordon also mentioned that they dedicated the entire week of training to Trooper Kevin Conner. All the horses even had his call sign, B551, written on them as well.
