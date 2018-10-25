Albemarle man charged for beating elderly mother, driving her to Salisbury

ALBEMARLE, NC (WBTV) - An Albemarle man is being held in jail on a bond of $500,000 after a violent attack on his own mother.
According to a report from Albemarle Police and Salisbury Police, Jamie Hinson, 47, of Prospect Church Road in Albemarle, was charged with the assault.
The incident began when officers with the Albemarle Police Department received a call for service at the hospital on Monday night around 10:00 pm in reference to an elderly woman who had been assaulted.
The woman told police that her son had struck her in the head with the blunt end of an ax handle, knocked her to the ground, strangled her, and threatened to kill her.
She said her son then forced her into her car while he drove to an ATM, took money from her bank account, then drove to Salisbury where the car ran out of gas.
At this point police from Salisbury were involved in the case. Officers located the woman at the Pop Shoppe on Statesville Boulevard.
The woman said that after the car ran out of gas she was able to leave walking down the road while her son took off walking in a different direction.
The woman called someone to come pick her up and take her to the hospital in Albemarle.
Warrants were issued for Hinson. He was arrested for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony first degree kidnapping, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony identity theft.
Hinson received a $500,000 secured bond, and his next court date is October 29th, 2018 at 9:00 am.
