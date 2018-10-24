Woman accused of lying to police in hit-and-run involving fire hydrant

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman accused of lying to officers after her car was involved in a hit-and-run with a fire hydrant earlier this week.
According to Jennifer Dandron, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Wrightsville Avenue and Windsor Drive around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21 after receiving reports about a damaged fire hydrant spewing water.
Police located engine coolant at the crash site and followed a fluid trail for approximately two miles to the Mill Creek Apartments off Randall Parkway and South Kerr Avenue, where they found a red 2012 Nissan Altima with heavy front-end damage and a deployed airbag.
Shortly before police were alerted about the hit-and-run, the owner of the suspect vehicle, 34-year-old Tasheena Devone Allen, reported the car stolen from her home. Allen’s residence is less than a mile away from where the car was found.
Allen told police she noticed the car missing around 1 a.m. but waited until 5:30 a.m. to report it was stolen.
Dandron said investigators determined Allen was lying to police and charged her with filing a false police report and hinder/delay an investigation.
Investigators are still trying to determine if Allen was the driver operating the vehicle when it struck the hydrant.
If you have any information on Allen’s whereabouts, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
