UNCW women’s soccer misses CAA tournament after tie against Elon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Elon scored twice in a 12-minute span to earn a 2-2 draw at UNCW in the Colonial Athletic Association regular season finale for both teams on Tuesday.
Baley Edwards' first two-goal game gave UNCW (9-6-1, 3-5-1 CAA) a 2-0 lead. She headed in a pass from Carey Allard in the 33rd minute before scoring on an assist from Molly McGarry in the 55th minute.
Elon's Tori Balliatico answered with a goal in the 56th minute before Hannah Doherty's free kick from the top of the penalty area in the 68th minute tied the score.
The host Seahawks recorded all three shots in the extra periods and outshot the Phoenix 10-6 overall.
