UK watchdog: smugglers to exploit border if no Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May said this week that a divorce deal is "95 percent" done, but the two sides still have a "considerable" gap over the issue of the border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. Britain and the EU agree there must be no barriers that could disrupt businesses and residents on both sides of the border and undermine Northern Ireland's hard-won peace process. But so far, each side has rejected the other's solution.