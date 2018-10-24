Two NC Mega Million tickets win $1 million in Tuesday’s drawing

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - While no one in North Carolina hit the jackpot, a handful of residents did win big in Tuesday’s record Mega Millions drawing with nine tickets winning $10,000, two Mulitiplier tickets winning $30,000, and two tickets winning $1 million.
According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, the $1 million winning tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. One was sold at the Circle K on Harrison Avenue in Cary, the other at the Zoom Express on Skyway Drive in Monroe.
“We can’t wait to meet the two lucky players who won $1 million,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This record Mega Millions jackpot created a lot of fun and along the way that fun produced a big win for education in our state.”
Nine other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Those lucky tickets were sold at:
- Petro Mart, Wayside Road, Raeford
- Benson Food Mart, East Main Street, Benson
- Scotchman, N.C. 172, Hubert
- Sheetz, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville
- Speedway, N.C. 66 South, Kernersville
- Sunrise Food & Gas, West 3rd Street, Siler City
- Lowe’s Foods, 29th Avenue Northeast, Hickory
- Pit Stop, South Main Street, Winston-Salem
- Huntersville BP, South Statesville Road, Huntersville
Tuesday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prize. In all, 407,312 tickets won prizes in North Carolina, ranging from $2 to $1 million and totaling $4.1 million. The winning numbers in the drawing were 5-28-62-65-70 and 5 for the Mega Ball.
A single ticket sold in South Carolina claimed the $1.537 billion jackpot, the largest jackpot ever won by a single ticket. The $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 remains the largest jackpot ever.
Estimates are that Mega Millions ticket sales in North Carolina during the 26 drawings raised $24.5 million for education this year. The money will help the lottery meet its goal of raising more than $667 million this year for its good cause.
