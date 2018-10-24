Video: Two inmates run from courtroom, judge strips off robe and chases them down

LEWIS COUNTY, WA (KOMO/CNN) - Two inmates tried to escape custody by bolting from a Washington State courtroom on Oct. 16 and they found their way out.
But the judge took matters into his own hands and made their run for freedom a short one.
Courthouse video shows the two inmates being led from the courtroom, but instead of following orders to go back to the jail, the two men they head for the door.
That’s when Judge RW Buzzard leaped into action.
“I didn’t know what to think by the time they hit the door I’m like 'there’s nobody between them and the street, so I wanted at least to find out where they were going,” said Buzzard.
Both, Kodey Howard and Tanner Jacobson were still handcuffed when they took off, but it wasn’t without a few hiccups.
Howard did a face-plant, lost a shoe and then fell behind Jacobson, causing them both to fall three flights of stairs.
The tumble allowed Buzzard to make up ground.
"Once I got to the stairwell, I knew I was going to be able to catch the one that was just in front of me because I immediately started gaining on him,” said Buzzard.
Local media reported that Jacobson made it out to the street, but the judge grabbed Howard at the emergency exit, and Jacobson was arrested a few blocks away.
"He definitely was a help to us getting him in custody," said Chief Deputy Dusty Breen of the Lewis County Sheriff's Department. "This is not the first incident Judge Buzzard has gotten involved in."
The judge is back on the bench holding court as normal.
Howard and Jacobson are back behind bars possibly facing more jail time for escape.
The county is working on making the courtrooms more secure but right now money for more staff is a challenge, officials say.
