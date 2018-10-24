Trick or Treat surrounded by sea creatures and creepy crawlers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher invites you and your family to have a fun, safe Halloween at the facility.
Trick or Treat Under the Sea is an annual event at the aquarium. It is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25, 26 and 27.
The event includes candy, games, magic shows, live animal encounters and spooky divers.
For the brave trick-or-treaters, live, hissing cockroaches from Madagascar will be on display. The hissing cockroaches have been around since dinosaurs roamed the earth and survived the mass extinction. The aquarium boasts it is the only place where you can see both hissing cockroaches and dinosaurs at the same time.
