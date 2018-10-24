Trick or Treat surrounded by sea creatures and creepy crawlers

Creepy crawlers will be part of the "entertainment" at Trick or Treat Under the Sea.
By Ashlea Kosikowski | October 24, 2018 at 2:40 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 3:49 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher invites you and your family to have a fun, safe Halloween at the facility.

Trick or Treat Under the Sea is an annual event at the aquarium. It is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25, 26 and 27.

The event includes candy, games, magic shows, live animal encounters and spooky divers.

Two more days until the Aquarium turns into the a-scare-ium! Tell your neighbors and friends that Trick or Treat Under the Sea is Oct. 25-27. Tickets available online only. Details: https://bit.ly/2ggTYKj

Posted by NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

For the brave trick-or-treaters, live, hissing cockroaches from Madagascar will be on display. The hissing cockroaches have been around since dinosaurs roamed the earth and survived the mass extinction. The aquarium boasts it is the only place where you can see both hissing cockroaches and dinosaurs at the same time.

RELATED: Dinosaurs arrive at Fort Fisher

Click here for more information on the event and the aquarium.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.