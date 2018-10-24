TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closed this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Plan accordingly if you need to come in or out of Wilmington this weekend. The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be completely closed in both directions.
According to the Wilmington NC Traffic Twitter account, the bridge will close Friday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. and won’t re-open until Monday, Oct. 29 at 5 a.m., weather permitting.
You can expect to see similar closures the weekend of Nov. 9.
Drivers can still use the Isabel Holmes Bridge to get across the river.
