Three finalists named in BCC president job search

BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) - Three finalists have been selected for the Brunswick Community College president's job, according to a news release from BCC on Wednesday.
Dr. Susanne Adams is set to retire as the school's president on Jan. 2, 2019.
The following three candidates, all of whom work in the North Caorlina Community College System, will be interviewed:
Dr. Gene Smith, vice president of academic and student services at Wayne Community College
Smith holds a doctorate in education from East Carolina. He will visit BCC's campus on Oct. 30 and participate in a question and answer session from 3:3-4:30 p.m. in the LaDane Williamson Student Center game room.
Dr. Thomas Gould, vice president of academic affairs at Pitt Community College
Gould has a doctorate in philosophy from UNC Greensboro. He will visit BCC's campus on Oct. 31 and participate in a Q and A from 3:3-4:30 p.m. in the LaDane Williamson Student Center game room.
Dr. Joel Welch, vice president for instructional services at Forsyth Tech
Welch has a doctorate in educational leadership from Clemson. He will visit BCC's campus on Nov. 1 and participate in an open forum 3:3-4:30 p.m. in the LaDane Williamson Student Center game room.
The public is invited to attend the Q and A sessions.
All three applicants, narrowed from a field of 80, will meet with BCC personnel, tour the campus and offsite centers.
