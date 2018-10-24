‘Seek and you will find’: House of Provision seeks to help those in need of furniture following Florence

“We had a friend who had a tree go through her home. Four kids, she home-schools her kids, and just felt so displaced. When we initially helped her she said being able to select things that didn’t feel so discarded. Being able to re-furnish her home, or start to re-furnish her home with things that just felt more collected verses really really well loved and worn. That kind of set this whole thing on fire. We realized what a need there was and we started combining efforts, putting information on Facebook and social media and then it just completely exploded,” Patterson said.