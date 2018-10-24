‘Seek and you will find’: House of Provision seeks to help those in need of furniture following Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As Wilmington area interior designer Hooper Patterson sorts through decor, she comes across a framed picture that strikes her.
“Ask and it will be given to you, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened to you. Matthew 7:7,″ Patterson reads from the picture. “I mean nothing describes the House of Provision better than that right there."
Patterson and a small group of Wilmington women formed the House of Provision following Hurricane Florence, in hopes of collecting gently used furniture for a few families in need.
“On Facebook we started a group, put donation needs out there from specific families as far as things people were requesting. Mattresses, sofas, dining tables, things they had lost in the storm as they’re rebuilding or moving into empty apartments for temporary housing,” Patterson said.
The response has been overwhelming. In just four drop of days, they have filled a 25,000 square foot warehouse with furnishings, decor, linens, and kids items.
“We had a friend who had a tree go through her home. Four kids, she home-schools her kids, and just felt so displaced. When we initially helped her she said being able to select things that didn’t feel so discarded. Being able to re-furnish her home, or start to re-furnish her home with things that just felt more collected verses really really well loved and worn. That kind of set this whole thing on fire. We realized what a need there was and we started combining efforts, putting information on Facebook and social media and then it just completely exploded,” Patterson said.
The group of women were connected to Livian Jones of Furniture Finders, another non-profit started a few years prior.
We just connected and she had been given a donation of a 25,000 square foot warehouse for use through Cameron management. It just exploded from there," Patterson said.
The group has received help from many volunteers, especially those with the Port City Community Church. The Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) secured a large donation from La-Z-Boy Furniture from their trade up sale. Sweet Dreams Linen donated bags filled with linens and towels.
With the warehouse nearly full, House of Provision is ready to begin distributing items to families in need.
Families are required to register through Catholic Charities, which is located downtown at the Harrleson Center, which is located at 20 N. Fourth Street Suite 300. They are open by appointment Tuesday through Friday.
Families in need will work with a caseworker to fill out a form, and will be able to list their top five needs. Then, they’ll be able to come in by appointment to receive a curated collection of the items they need most, in addition to additional items to help decorate a space that feels like home.
Items available include mattresses, sofas, dining tables, coffee tables, chair sets, kitchenware, linens, accessories, and lamps. House of Provision is not accepting any electronic items.
Patterson explained items being accepted are in good condition.
“Things people may consider consigning, or were going to put on craigslist to create a little extra money but are willing to donate instead. And I think that has been tremendous because we’ve really gotten quality pieces and pretty artwork and lamps and things people can use to make their homes beautiful again and feel more like home,” she said.
As an interior designer, Patterson says one of her favorite things is to create beautiful homes for others.
“To be able to use this gift that I’m so thankful for to help others create spaces when they’re feeling so vulnerable and scared and probably just want a safe space to spend time with their family. To be able to make it beautiful is just icing on the cake," she said.
The House of Provision will be accepting donation drop offs on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 11. Donations can be brought to 6832 Market Street from 1-4 p.m.
They are also asking for volunteers to help organize, move, and lift items. Volunteers can sign up here, or by emailing TheHouseofProvision@gmail.com.
