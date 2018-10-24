Second suspect charged in trooper’s killing extradited to NC, given no bond

Second suspect charged in trooper’s killing extradited to NC, given no bond
Chauncy Askew (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Clint Bullock | October 24, 2018 at 3:26 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 3:26 PM

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - The second suspect charged in the fatal shooting of Trooper Kevin K. Conner was extradited from South Carolina and made his first appearance in a Columbus County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Chauncy Askew, 18, of Chadbourn — facing a charge of first-degree murder — was denied bond by a judge during the appearance, according to District Attorney Jon David.

Askew along with Raheem Davis, 20, of Chadbourn, are accused of shooting and killing Trooper Conner during a traffic stop along U.S. 701 in Columbus County on Oct. 17. Conner reportedly pulled the pair’s truck over for a speeding violation.

Davis is also charged with first-degree murder is being held in the Columbus County Jail under no bond.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.