Second suspect charged in trooper’s killing extradited to NC, given no bond

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - The second suspect charged in the fatal shooting of Trooper Kevin K. Conner was extradited from South Carolina and made his first appearance in a Columbus County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
Chauncy Askew, 18, of Chadbourn — facing a charge of first-degree murder — was denied bond by a judge during the appearance, according to District Attorney Jon David.
Askew along with Raheem Davis, 20, of Chadbourn, are accused of shooting and killing Trooper Conner during a traffic stop along U.S. 701 in Columbus County on Oct. 17. Conner reportedly pulled the pair’s truck over for a speeding violation.
Davis is also charged with first-degree murder is being held in the Columbus County Jail under no bond.
