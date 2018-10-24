Rae Carruth moving to Pennsylvania days after prison release

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole confirmed to WBTV that Rae Carruth is now under their supervision in accordance to the Interstate Compact for Adult Offenders.
Since he is now under PBPP supervision he is expected to soon be living in the state full time.
According to their website, Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision is charged with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision, a formal agreement between member states that seeks to promote public safety by systematically controlling the interstate movement of certain adult offenders.
The agreement was formally made between North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
After spending nearly two decades in prison, Carruth was released around 8 a.m. Monday, October 22 from the Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton.
Carruth was convicted in 2001 of charges related to the murder of Cherica Adams who was eight months pregnant with the couple’s son at the time of her death.
WBTV was there as Carruth walked out of the Sampson Correctional Institution and climbed into a white SUV parked outside.
At the time it was not known where he was headed or who picked him up. Now it’s clear he will be spending his 9-month post-release period in Pennsylvania.
