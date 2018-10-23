$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia

By Jazmine Greene | October 23, 2018 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 2:55 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Columbia you could be $100,000 richer.

Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket for last Saturday's drawing sold at the Circle K on Garners Ferry Road is a 100,000 winner.

The winning numbers from Saturday, October 20th are:

16 - 54 - 57 - 62 - 69 Powerball: 23

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.