$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Columbia you could be $100,000 richer.
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket for last Saturday's drawing sold at the Circle K on Garners Ferry Road is a 100,000 winner.
The winning numbers from Saturday, October 20th are:
16 - 54 - 57 - 62 - 69 Powerball: 23
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
