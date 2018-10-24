Pair accused of sexually assaulting teen

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department has charged a man and a woman with sexually assaulting a teen during the summer.
According to Det. Hettinger with the police department, Benjamin Graham Knipping, 19, and Alexis Carol Springstead, 21, were taken into custody on Tuesday.
Knipping is charged with with two counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger, and two counts of first-degree sex offense. He was given a $500,000 bond.
Springstead is charged with one count each of first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. She was given a $250,000 bond.
Hettinger said the alleged offense occurred on July 8 and the victim was a 14-year-old girl.
Knipping and Springstead are both expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday.
