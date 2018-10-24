New Hanover Co. Schools superintendent to present options for make-up days

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Longer school days or additional days added to the calendar are two options for New Hanover County Schools students to make up class time lost during Hurricane Florence.
In an online letter, NHC Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley said he will present two options — adding 20 minutes to the school day or adding five days to the school year — at a school board meeting on Nov. 7. Markley went on to describe how the extra time in the school day would be best utilized.
The superintendent also noted that either choice is sure to make some unhappy.
"Whatever solution is determined, we will not please everyone, but simply not making up any of the time is not an option," Markley wrote. "NHCS is in the business of educating students, and just like with any other business, we have to do whatever is possible to make up our losses."
According to Markley, results from a phone survey revealed parents and teachers slightly in favor of adding time to the school day.
He also noted that more time could be lost this winter and that if winter precipitation forces more school closures, two more options are Saturday school and/or a shorter Easter break.
