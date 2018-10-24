Migrants clash with Bosnia police at Croatia border crossing

A migrant girl reacts after her mother collapses after being sprayed with tear gas as migrants clashed with Croatian police near the border with Croatia, in Maljevac, Bosnia, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Bosnian police blocked hundreds of migrants from crossing into European Union member Croatia on Tuesday, reflecting tensions as the war-ravaged country struggles with the influx. (AP Photo/Amel Emric) (Amel Emric)