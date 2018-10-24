Local carpenter helps homeowners the way he knows best

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - One local carpentry company is giving back the only way it knows how.
Todd’s Custom Carpentry has cut its prices in half.
Thousands of homeowners are having trouble finding ways to pay for their home damage after Hurricane Florence. The North Chase community was damaged by about four feet of floodwaters.
Anthony Lane with Todd’s Custom Carpentry has been working on North Chase houses for a while. Most homeowners in the community are living paycheck to paycheck which is part of the reason Lane wanted to offer discounted prices.
“I can’t go out there and give nobody a lot of money because I don’t make a lot of money, but I can help them out and give them discounts and stuff like that," Lane said. "I try to help the way I can help. I know if it was me, I would want somebody to help me the way I’m helping them.”
Lane said he has been working pretty much nonstop since the hurricane and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.