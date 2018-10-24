Landfall Tradition Collegiate Tournament this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The annual Landfall Tradition Collegiate Tournament will take place this weekend.
Since 2002, 53 women’s teams from 32 states and 14 different conferences have come to Wilmington and enjoyed the outstanding hospitality provided by UNCW and the Country Club of Landfall. Every October, over 300 volunteers step up to welcome players, coaches, and their fans, often to a part of the country they have never seen.
UNCW women’s coach Cindy Ho, has brought together four of the nation’s top ten ranked teams and seven of the top twenty. Seven different conferences will be represented with five teams each from the Atlantic Coast and Southeast conferences and four from the Big Ten.
The Tradition has brought significant national exposure to Landfall as well as being a major contributor of helping UNCW athletics.
This event will be on the Dye course in Landfall on Friday, October 26 through Sunday, October 28.
