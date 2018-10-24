Incorrect ballots given to voters in Brunswick County

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Around 150 voters who received the wrong ballot at an early voting site in Brunswick County will be given a chance to cast a new ballot.
According to a news release from the county’s Board of Elections, some voters were given incorrect ballots at the Leland Cultural Arts Center last week.
"Upon investigation, it was determined that some poll workers did not properly pull up some voters’ ballots on the touch-screen voting machines," the release reads. "That evening, procedures were put in place at all one-stop locations in the county to ensure the errors weren’t repeated."
BOE staff conducted an audit of the 2,172 ballots cast at the arts center between Oct. 17-19 and determined that 147 voters were given incorrect ballots.
Brunswick is split between two state House of Representatives districts and affected voters were given a ballot with the incorrect House contest.
On Wednesday, letters will be mailed to affected voters notifying them of the wrong ballot and giving them the opportunity to cast a new one if they wish. Voters who provided a phone number when they registered will also get a call from BOE staff.
For voters who decide to vote again, the original ballot will be discarded and only the new ballot will be counted.
Those who decide to not cast new ballots will have their votes counted for all races except the state House race.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to these voters, and we have taken steps to prevent this from happening again,” said Director of the Brunswick County Board of Elections Sara Knotts, who has contacted the state Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, the Brunswick County Board of Elections, and the Brunswick County Republican and Democratic parties about this issue.
Citizens who voted at the Leland Cultural Arts Center during the aforementioned dates can email their name, address and phone number to sara.knotts@brunswickcountync.gov to find out if they are among the affected voters.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.