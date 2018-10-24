Hundreds of athletes to compete in Special Olympics Fall Games

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Fall Games of the Special Olympics will take place Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Legion Stadium in Wilmington.
Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m.
Hundreds of Special Olympic athletes will participate in soccer, bocce and kickball.
The competition will be followed by Olympic Town from 10:30 a.m. until noon, and lunch at 12:30 p.m.
There will also be other fun events at the games, to give them a more festive feel.
