Gordon Road closure starts Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A section of Gordon Road will be closed Oct. 29-Nov. 5 for installation of water and sewer utilities.
According to a news release from the state Department of Transportation, the road will be closed at the Wilmington/Brookfield subdivision between North Kerr Avenue and North College Road/Smith Creek.
Drivers should use the following detour:
Gordon Road to Northbrook Drive to Briercrest Drive to Gladbrook Drive and back to Gordon Road
“During this time, please use caution as crews will be monitoring and maintaining this detour," said Randy Chavis, engineering technician of the Wilmington District Engineer's Office. “The contractor will be working around the clock to deliver the utility work in the allotted time frame."
Elite Construction and Grading will be doing the utility work.
