Former Major Leaguer talks about Red Sox and Dodgers World Series

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers got underway Tuesday in Boston.
Wilmington native Trot Nixon, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2004, knows what it feels like getting ready for Game 1.
"From a player’s standpoint, some of these guys have been through it,” said Nixon. “Some of the Dodger guys played in the World Series last year. Some of the Red Sox guys have played in the World Series as well. It’s pretty much knowing what your job is and going out and doing it.”
The Red Sox earned a trip to the World Series after beating Houston 4-1 in the American League Championship Series and the Dodgers won the NLCS after beating the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games.
Nixon predicted the World Series won’t disappoint.
"Every game has been exciting,” Nixon said of the Major League Baseball playoffs. “It’s been down to the wire and I don’t expect anything different (in the series).”
First pitch for Game 2 of the World Series is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:09 p.m. and can be seen on Fox Wilmington.
