Florence debris pickup continues as Wilmington, New Hanover County ask for continued patience

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Florence, the city of Wilmington and New Hanover County have collected and carried away enough vegetative debris to fill 450 Olympic-size swimming pools.
In terms of volume, that’s 1.4 million collective cubic yards picked up from city and unincorporated county streets.
In an update on Oct. 24, Wilmington officials said the city’s contractor has hauled away more than 800,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris, and the first pass of construction debris had also been completed.
To allow residents to keep track of the progress, the city created and updates a map. The map divides the city into several dozen grids, and color-codes each grid to show where in the process that area falls.
The city’s contractor, DRC Emergency Services, has two types of vehicles available for debris pick up. The first are the large double-trailer trucks with an extendable claw arm that can pick up large amounts of debris in minutes. The second are smaller, more agile vehicles that can be used in areas where power lines, fire hydrants and other obstacles are present.
City officials have said in numerous updates that when debris is close to a power line or other obstacle, it may be passed over initially, but the city will come back with the smaller equipment.
In Wednesday’s update, the city reiterated its warning that debris that is not separated into distinct vegetative and construction piles will not be picked up. The release also asked for continued patience.
The city is expected to begin the second round of construction debris pick up after Nov. 1, and the second pass of vegetative debris is already underway. All of the debris is expected to be picked up by the end of November.
In unincorporated New Hanover County, 43 crews have also been working seven days a week to clear debris. In a social media update Wednesday the county said it has picked up 595,663 cubic yards of vegetative debris, as well as 18,080 cubic yards of construction debris.
In addition to asking for additional patience from residents, the county’s announcement included a reminder that the burn ban in the county is still under effect.
The county also has an interactive map, with neighborhoods separated into a grid, that shows the progress.
