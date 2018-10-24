First Alert Forecast: breezy shower system to speed through Carolinas by week’s end

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi and hope you're having a good Wednesday! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we're watching a couple of weather players for the Cape Fear Region...
The first feature is a crisp high pressure cell that will nose in from the north for Wednesday and Thursday. With this, expect mainly sunny and dry skies, brisk northerly breezes of 10+ mph, 10% or less rain chances, daily highs in the cool 60s, and nighttime temperatures in the nippy 40s in between.
The second weather factor will be a low pressure system that will speed through the eastern Carolinas on Friday with clouds, scattered showers, and brisk breezes. Overall, rain and gusts look like they will fall in a “noticeable but manageable” zone of one inch or less and 20 to 30 mph, respectively.
