Dozens of pink ribbons flying at Wrightsville Beach park for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - For the fifth year in a row, the Harbor Island Garden Club have strung dozens of pink ribbons in the Harbor Way Gardens at Wrightsville Beach in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year, the ribbons had to be hung last minute and a little differently than previous years.
Due to Hurricane Florence, the tree that the ribbons are typically strung from was destroyed so they decided to hang them from the arbor in the garden instead.
Elise Running, the chair of the Harbor Island Garden Club said they typically send a notice out to people for them to send in names to be written on the ribbons. The names submitted are names of breast cancer survivors or victims from Wilmington.
They also weren’t able to do the names this year due to lack of time from Hurricane Florence.
Running said people who walk or run the loop at Wrightsville Beach love seeing the ribbons as they pass by.
“It’s really moving when all the ribbons are fluttering in the wind,” Running said.
Last year there were 121 ribbons. Running isn’t sure how many they strung this year, but she estimates it is at least dozens.
The ribbons will be up until the end of the month.
