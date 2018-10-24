Disney animation and Pixar president Ed Catmull to retire

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2009 file photo, award recipient, President of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios Ed Catmull arrives at the 81st Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Catmull, the president of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios since 2006, is retiring next year. The Walt Disney Company says Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, that the 73-year-old Pixar co-founder will remain in an advisory role through July 2019. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File) (Gus Ruelas)