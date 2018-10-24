Wilmington home severely damaged in afternoon fire

Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover Fire and Rescue are responding to a two-alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WFD/Twitter)
By Clint Bullock | October 24, 2018 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated October 24 at 12:49 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A fire gutted a home in a Wilmington neighborhood off Masonboro Loop Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, crews with the WFD and New Hanover County Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire in the 7600 block of Cazaux Court in the Windward Oaks subdivision around 12:30 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters performed a “defensive operation” to protect surrounding homes.

A fire gutted a WIlmington home off Masonboro Loop Road Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)
WFD officials say all occupants inside the home made it out safely. A family member of the homeowner noticed smoke and called 911.

The source of the fire is still under investigation.

