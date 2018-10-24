Cooler and dry Thursday, breezy and unsettled Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Wednesday! A refreshing high pressure system will provide partly sunny skies and cool temperatures for your Thursday. By Friday, an area of low pressure will swirl up isolated to scattered showers and breezy conditions.
For tonight expect mostly clear skies, north breezes and temperatures mainly in the 40s. Much of Thursday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds however, clouds will increase as well as the risk for showers Thursday night. Afternoon temperatures will reach 60s and lows will be near 50.
A speedy low pressure system that will move through the region Friday with clouds, isolated to scattered showers, and brisk breezes. Rain totals will likely be near one inch in most backyards and wind gusts could reach 25 mph to at best 30 mph.
Over the weekend, odds for showers will be near 20% both days with variably cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and lows near 50. The next chance for a few passing showers will likely be Monday as the next front crosses and cools temperatures a touch. Daily highs: 60s, daily lows: 40s and 50s.
Across the Atlantic Basin, there is one area of interest east of the Leeward Islands. This disorganized area of showers and storms has a low to medium chance for tropical development through the weekend.
