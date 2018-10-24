Community info session tonight about sand mine proposed (again) next to GE inactive hazardous site

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WECT) - A company wants to build a 63-acre sand mining operation in Castle Hayne, and you have the chance to learn more about the proposal at a community meeting Wednesday night.
Hilton Properties Limited Partnership plans to apply to rezone property in the 4100 block Castle Hayne Road from rural agriculture to industrial so they can build the sand mine.
The community information session is being held by Hilton Properties. It will happen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. James AME Church at 3425 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, NC, 28429.
The company submitted a very similar rezoning application back in 2014, but the planning board postponed the decision, citing a lack of information. Castle Hayne residents at the 2014 meeting feared that groundwater contamination, noise pollution, and heavy traffic would all accompany the sand mine.
The time, Hilton Properties has not submitted the application to New Hanover County, according to county spokesperson Jessica Loeper. The community information session is required before the application is submitted, and the applicant must summarize the meeting in the application, said Loeper.
“Until an official application has been submitted, specific questions regarding the proposed development should be directed to the applicant,” according to the community information meeting notice.
Sand mining is the process where sand is dug up and hauled away for use in manufacturing or construction elsewhere.
Residents reached out to WECT with concerns that an adjacent inactive hazardous waste could contaminate the sand mine property and lead to groundwater pollution.
N.C. Department of Environmental Quality records confirm there is an inactive hazardous waste site operated by GE adjacent at 3901 Castle Hayne Road next to the sand mine.
WECT has reached out DEQ for more information about the GE property and the sand mine operation. WECT has also reached out GE to learn more about the inactive waste site in Castle Hayne.
WECT’s Ben Smart will be attending the community meeting. Check back on this article later tonight for extended coverage.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.