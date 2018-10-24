3 college basketball recruiting insiders convicted in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) - Three insiders from the world of college basketball recruiting have been convicted in a corruption case that prosecutors said exposed the sport's underbelly.
A jury reached the verdict Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.
The government had accused a former Adidas executive, a business manager and the director of an amateur league in a scheme to funnel tens of thousands of dollars in secret payments to the families so the prospects would commit to Adidas-sponsored schools.
Prosecutors said the defendants committed fraud by concealing the payments that violated NCAA rules. Defense lawyers argued there was no evidence colleges suffered any harm.
The case caused a scandal that forced the exit of legendary Louisville coach Rick Pitino last year.
