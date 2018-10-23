UNCW goalie to play in 2019 women’s World Cup

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Schneider can call herself one of the best in the world.
Last week, she helped the Jamaican women’s national team qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.
The decision to leave the Seahawks for international competition wasn’t an easy one.
“I was upset to leave them in the middle of the season,” said Schneider. “But it worked out and it paid off.”
UNCW head coach Chris Neal said he supported his starting keeper’s decision 100 percent.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Neal. “You have to do this.”
Schneider, a New Jersey native, was able to play on the Jamaican national team because her grandparents were born in Jamaica before moving to the United States.
Schneider started in goal against the US team, which is ranked No. 1 in the world.
“I was like, we are both competing for the same thing. I am a normal person, which means you are a normal person,” Schneider said of the matchup against the American squad. “That calmed me down, so I didn’t freak out or anything.”
The fact that she’ll be in France next summer playing for the World Cup hasn’t completely sunk in for Schneider.
“In the moment it happened, it was amazing. I can’t describe the feeling,” Schneider said. “But now, it’s just like, it hits me that I am going to the World Cup in France.”
