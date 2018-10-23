TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures start next week on MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A section of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway) will have intermittent lane closures in both directions starting next week.
The closures near the Isabelle Holmes Bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River will start Monday, Oct. 29, and will remain in place until Tuesday, Nov. 20. Crews will be replacing expansion joints on the bridge.
The closures will only be in effect between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. There will be no closures on weekends.
One lane open will always be open but drivers are encouraged to look for alternate routes to avoid possible traffic congestion.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.