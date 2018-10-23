Tammy Moorer sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping Heather Elvis

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County grand jury came back with a guilty verdict for Tammy Moorer in her kidnapping case.
The jury found Moorer guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. Moorer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each of the charges. The sentences will run concurrently.
Their verdict capped several days of testimony that began after the jury was seated on Oct. 8.
Stay with WMBF News for more on this breaking news story.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.