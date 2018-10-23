Southport city leaders hold special meeting Tuesday night

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - Southport city leaders have scheduled a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss emergency repairs, employee retirement policy, and an unknown topic related to personnel matters.
The Southport Board of Alderman will gather at 5 p.m. at the Fire Headquarters on Howe Street.
The personnel matter will be discussed in a closed session.
The special meeting happens after the city fired its police chief and top lieutenant last week. The former law enforcement officers have been accused of working for a trucking company during hours they claimed to be policing in Southport.
WECT learned earlier today that the pair was fired after ignoring repeated contact attempts, including letters and calls, as part of an internal audit prompted by their arrests.
The criminal investigation effectively shut down the Southport Police Department, as the city immediately placed the entire department on leave pending the outcome of the aforementioned audit.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office continues to provide law enforcement coverage for the city, as it has done since the police force was placed on leave, a Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
