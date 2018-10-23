Leaders ask your thoughts on the future of transportation

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Transportation leaders want your voice to be heard as it updates it’s long-range transportation plan.
NC Moves 2050 will provide a blueprint that identifies local transportation needs to ensure North Carolina’s transportation system keeps people moving safely and efficiently all while enhancing the economy.
NCDOT leaders want state residents to complete a 14 question survey about your current transportation needs and concerns for the future.
The survey is available now until Friday, November 30.
For more information on NC Moves 2050, click here.
